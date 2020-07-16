Trump pitches Trump as suburbs’ guardian, foe of climate rules

For the third time in as many days, President Donald Trump set his sights on a familiar target: regulations.

In a rambling and fear-mongering speech Thursday afternoon at the White House, Trump, fresh from a trip to Atlanta where he unveiled new rules to make construction projects easier to build by limiting the study of their environmental ramifications, touted his administration’s moves to cut regulations. He said his loss at the ballot box in November to former Vice President Joe Biden, the likely Democratic presidential nominee, would destroy suburban America.

“Joe Biden and the radical left want to significantly multiply what they’re doing now,” Trump said of his campaign opponent. “What the end result will be is you will totally destroy the beautiful suburbs,” he said. “Suburbia will be no longer as we know it.”

National polls consistently show Trump trailing Biden by a double-digit margin. Winning back suburban voters, a key bloc that swept House Democrats to victory in 2018, is critical for Trump to secure a second term.

Trump also said the Green New Deal, a sweeping plan many Democrats support to decarbonize the U.S. economy, would spell disaster for the nation.