Supreme Court allows Florida to enforce felon voting rights law

A divided Supreme Court declined Thursday to stop a Florida law about felon voting rights, a decision that could leave tens of thousands of people without clarity about whether they are eligible to vote in the state’s Aug. 18 primary election.

The high court’s decision is the fourth ahead of the 2020 election that cuts against access to the ballot — adding to decisions about elections in Wisconsin, Texas and Alabama — and it drew sharp criticism from three justices on the court’s liberal wing.

“This Court’s inaction continues a trend of condoning disfranchisement,” Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in a dissent, which was joined by Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Elena Kagan.

The Florida law requires prior felons to pay all outstanding fines and fees from their criminal sentences before they can reestablish their right to vote. The state’s voters had approved a constitutional amendment to allow previous felons to regain the right to vote, but then the state’s Republican-led Legislature passed a law with the financial requirement.

A federal district court judge determined that such a pay-to-vote system creates an unconstitutional barrier to voting based on whether the felons had the ability to pay, in part because the state gives those felons inconsistent information and the state’s records on what they owe are incomplete and unreliable.