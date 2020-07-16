Russian hacking group said to target COVID-19 vaccine development

A Russian cyber espionage group, code-named Cozy Bear, has been targeting organizations involved in the development of a vaccine for COVID-19 in the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States, the top cybersecurity agencies of all three countries said in a joint notification issued Thursday.

The Russian group also known as APT 29 or Advanced Persistent Threat 29 has been using custom malware code-named WellMess and WellMail to extract information from companies and institutions involved in vaccine development, the U.K’s National Cyber Security Centre, Canada’s Communications Security Establishment, and the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said in an unusual joint advisory.

The findings and the results were also backed by the U.S. National Security Agency, according to the U.K. agency.

The joint U.K., U.S., and Canadian notice said that the Russian group “conducted basic vulnerability scanning against specific external IP addresses” operated by the target organizations. “The group then deployed public exploits against the vulnerable services identified.”

The cyber group is connected to the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, also known as SVR, which typically engages in long-term espionage activities, according to researchers.