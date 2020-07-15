Police car torched outside Supreme Court, suspect burned and in custody

An unmarked police vehicle was set ablaze Wednesday afternoon next to the Supreme Court, and a badly burned suspect was taken to the hospital.

A man poured an accelerant over an unmarked Supreme Court police vehicle parked on Maryland Avenue near First Street Northeast and set on fire to it, according to Kathleen Arberg, a spokeswoman for the high court.

A congressional staffer, who was enjoying a lunch break on the lawn of the Capitol with friends and witnessed the fire and response, recounted hearing a series of loud bangs and saw flames licking the underside of the car, before the fire engulfed the vehicle.

“A second later, the whole thing was literally a fireball,” the staffer told CQ Roll Call. The staffer preferred not to be identified by name, but was among those who posted videos and photos of the incident on social media.

Witnesses began sharing videos on Twitter at around 1:50 p.m. Eastern time, and Hill staffers received by email an initial Capitol Police alert to avoid the area at 2 p.m.