Rep. G.K. Butterfield has asked Speaker Nancy Pelosi to change the rules of the House floor so that all members and staff on the floor are required to wear a mask.

“Many of my Republican colleagues refuse to wear a mask on the House floor. I disliked that a few weeks ago when I saw it, but now I’m angry,” the North Carolina Democrat told CQ Roll Call in an interview Wednesday morning.

The House returns for legislative sessions next week.

