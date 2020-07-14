Trump’s former doctor wins Texas primary as one of several in GOP likely headed to House

The former White House physician under President Donald Trump as well as three other Republicans are likely heading to Congress next year after winning primary runoffs in ruby-red districts Tuesday.

The GOP contests were the main events in two districts in Texas and two in Alabama, where Republican retirements opened up House seats that are likely to remain in the GOP column.

The retiring lawmakers in all four districts picked their preferred candidates, but only one of the four was successful. Two familiar faces, former White House physician Ronny Jackson and former GOP Rep. Pete Sessions, won their primary runoffs in Texas. In Alabama, the anti-tax Club for Growth got one of its preferred candidates in one race and lost in a second.

Familiar Texans

GOP Rep. Mac Thornberry did not get his preferred successor Tuesday, with Jackson defeating lobbyist Josh Winegarner in the runoff for the 13th District in the Texas Panhandle. President Donald Trump endorsed Jackson, which likely boosted his campaign. Winegarner had support from Thornberry and a number of other state and local elected officials.

Jackson led with 56 percent of the vote to Winegarner’s 44 percent when The Associated Press called the race with an estimated 90 percent of precincts reporting.