No, Texas is not a swing state — yet

ANALYSIS | When I saw the headline on CNN analyst Harry Enten’s July 12 column — “Texas is a swing state in 2020, new polls reveal” — I did a double take. Really?

“It’s pretty clear looking at the data that Texas is a swing state in the 2020 election,” wrote Enten, a thoughtful observer of American politics.

But just a few paragraphs later, he used a different term, observing that “Texas really is competitive at this point.”

Swing, or competitive?

I can be a stickler for language, but I think we should all be on the same page when it comes to what these words mean.

Texas is not a “swing state,” and it hasn’t been one for years, at least since it realigned in 1980. It hasn’t voted to send a Democrat to the White House since 1976. It leans Republican.