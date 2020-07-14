Support grows for foreign aid in upcoming COVID-19 emergency bill

The House and the Senate are poised to begin serious negotiations for another emergency coronavirus spending bill — perhaps the last one that gets passed before the November elections. And this one just might include billions of dollars to help other countries cope with the pandemic.

Foreign aid advocates — frustrated at the relative absence of international assistance in previous supplemental coronavirus spending measures — are mounting a full-force effort to ensure this next emergency appropriations bill includes billions of dollars for international vaccine efforts and humanitarian support to cope with the nutrition, health and social welfare consequences of the global pandemic.

The effort includes top United Nations officials and dozens of Republican and Democratic lawmakers, who have been speaking out and signing bipartisan letters to Senate and House leadership calling for them to support significant foreign aid levels in the upcoming bill.

Organized by Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Benjamin L. Cardin, D-Md., 32 senators, including 14 Republicans, signed a letter to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell last week urging him to include “robust, coordinated, and sufficiently resourced international response” in the pandemic in the bill.

And at the beginning of the month, Reps. Louis Frankel, D-Fla., and Francis Rooney, R-Fla., led 123 House members in writing to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California to request “robust” foreign aid funding in the next emergency funding bill.