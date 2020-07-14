Rep. Morgan Griffith is self-quarantining and has notified colleagues with whom he has been in contact recently after experiencing symptoms and testing positive for the coronavirus.

Griffith spoke Thursday at a House Freedom Caucus press event in front of the Capitol and stood near other lawmakers and medical professionals who were critical of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for being too stringent with guidance on school reopenings. The Virginia Republican was not aware of any symptoms when he spoke at the news conference and wore a mask when not speaking, a spokesman said.

“He left the Capitol complex Thursday afternoon to return to Salem and has not been in DC since,” spokesman Kevin Baird said in a statement. “After the positive test, he has been notifying people with whom he has been in contact.”

Griffith was flanked by several other members, many of whom were not wearing masks.

“For some reason the younger students, in particular, they don’t seem to spread it when they go home,” Griffith said at the event. “So we’re still studying it, but it’s extremely important that we actually follow the real science and not just the fear that has been created by this disease, and it is a serious disease.”