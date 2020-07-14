Convicted by software? Not so fast, says California lawmaker

Amid a national debate over bias and discrimination in the criminal justice system, Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif., is pushing legislation that he says will level the playing field for criminal defendants whose lives may depend on the conclusions of forensic software that are entered as evidence in court.

Crime scene technology is not new, but until recently its accuracy has depended largely on human analysis. Now, bolstered by the belief that the use of technology limits the risk of human error, law enforcement agencies are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence-driven tools such as facial recognition, probabilistic DNA analysis and fingerprint matching to aid in investigations.

But criminal justice reform advocates say forensic technology can be faulty too and can also reflect the biases of the software engineers and scientists who created it. Facial recognition technology, for instance, has been proven less accurate when deployed against women and people of color.

The only way to know whether a program’s findings are accurate enough to be used as evidence in court, they say, is to examine its source code for bias and inaccuracy. But the source code is not always available.

That’s because the companies that sell such software to police and law enforcement organizations often claim in court that their programs are trade secrets, and therefore cannot be examined or tested by lawyers for defendants.