About 900 private ICE detention staff positive for COVID-19

The executives of four private companies running immigration detention centers revealed to Congress that about 900 of their employees have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The companies — GEO Group, CoreCivic, Management & Training Corporation (MTC), and LaSalle Corrections — all contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. They reported the infections in response to questions during a hearing Monday by the House Homeland Security Subcommittee for Border Security, Facilitation and Operations.

CoreCivic reported to lawmakers that more than 500 out of its 14,000 employees had tested positive for the virus; GEO Group reported 167 cases out of 3,700 total staff; MTC noted that 73 out of 1,200 had been infected; and LaSalle said 144 out of 3,000 had contracted COVID-19.

“Detention facilities must be held to a high standard at all times, but in this moment, it is of vital importance,” subcommittee Chairwoman Kathleen Rice of New York said in her opening remarks. “And yet, over the past few months, it is clear that ICE and its contractors have not taken this outbreak seriously and have not treated it aggressively enough.”

Lawmakers have repeatedly raised concerns about the spread of the virus in ICE facilities, particularly among detainees. More than 3,000 immigrants in ICE custody have tested positive so far, lawmakers noted Monday, but many are no longer in custody.