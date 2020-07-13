New Jersey’s machine takes a rare loss on primary day

ANALYSIS — If there’s a functioning political machine left in the United States, it’s the one run by Democrats in South Jersey. That machine definitely threw a rod in Tuesday’s primary, however.

The organization-backed candidate in most of the sprawling, eight-county 2nd District, political scientist Brigid Callahan Harrison, lost to teacher Amy Kennedy in the race to take on Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who won the seat as a Democrat two years ago and then flipped to the GOP after opposing President Donald Trump’s impeachment in December.

Longtime observers struggled to remember a time a candidate lost a primary when he or she had the all-out support of the organization, which is controlled by wealthy insurance executive George Norcross, the brother of 1st District Rep. and someday Senate candidate Donald Norcross.

The Kennedy name was surely a factor: Amy Kennedy is married to former Rhode Island Rep. Patrick Kennedy, the son of former Massachusetts Sen. Ted Kennedy. She also had the support of Atlantic City’s party leader and was endorsed by Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy.

But what really gummed up the machine’s gears was the mid-May, coronavirus-driven decision by Murphy to mail every registered Democrat and Republican a ballot, whether they asked for one or not.