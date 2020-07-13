The end of a Capitol Hill era, one marked by frozen margaritas and queso combos, is nigh.

Tortilla Coast, the Tex-Mex restaurant that played host to staffers, interns and lawmakers and employed a future speaker of the House, is expected to close its doors by Sunday, July 26, co-owner Geoff Tracy told Heard on the Hill on Monday.

“Right now we’re going to keep it open for another week and hope for a miracle,” Tracy said.