“How are we doing today?” Wesley Hunt asked his campaign interns Wednesday night. They silently waved and smiled. Some flashed their thumbs up in response.

A few months ago, they would have been together in the Texas Republican’s campaign office. But on Wednesday, Hunt and nearly 50 interns were dispersed at their homes, coming together over Zoom, a videoconferencing platform that's become a staple of virtual connections during the coronavirus pandemic.

“You will never forget these times,” Hunt said at the start of the call. “When you have children and you will be like, ‘Y’all don’t understand how crazy this was when I was growing up. It was legit crazy.’ So just hang in there.”

This was the fourth Zoom call Hunt has held with his campaign interns since the pandemic hit in March. The video calls are just one example of how campaigns have tried to keep volunteers and interns, the forces behind the all-important voter outreach, engaged as campaigns have shifted to operating virtually.

In Wednesday’s 30-minute session, Hunt, an Army veteran whom Republicans consider a top recruit, gave a brief update on his campaign against freshman Democrat Lizzie Fletcher in the Houston-area 7th District. Then he opened up the floor to questions. One by one, Hunt’s campaign manager un-muted interns who peppered the candidate on a range of issues, from advice about joining the military and talking to liberal classmates to his thoughts on the left’s Green New Deal proposal.