Self-help guide to Congress: Reports detail ways the institution could better itself

Corrected 6:02 p.m. | Proposals for how Congress could overhaul the lobbying disclosure system, provide lawmakers with continuing education opportunities and make legislative action more transparent are just a few of the big ideas in seven reports made public by the House Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress on Friday.

In early March, the House approved a resolution that included 29 recommendations from the panel, and called for more than 20 reports on a wide array of issues. The first seven included those from the House Clerk’s office, the Office of Diversity and Inclusion and the Chief Administrative Officer.

“As we make these reports public, I’m glad to be laying the groundwork towards implementing the Select Committee’s recommendations into internal reforms that make the House of Representatives more transparent, cultivate diversity and improve retention among staff, promote civility and collaboration, and create a more effective legislative branch,” said Rep. Zoe Lofgren, the California Democrat who chairs the House Administration Committee and is a member of the select committee.

Lobbying disclosures

The Office of the House Clerk submitted two possible solutions for a nagging problem with the existing system for collecting and cataloging mandatory disclosures from registered lobbyists. Lobbying firms and individual lobbyists, under the Lobbying Disclosure Act of 1995, are required to disclose this information on a quarterly basis.

“The current system relies on a less-than-fool-proof method of post processing of lobbyist information to determine whether a lobbyist being registered as new already exists in the system,” says the clerk’s report.