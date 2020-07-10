Citing census delay, New Jersey looks to push legislative redistricting to 2023

Pandemic-related census delays have already caused political fallout in one state, with New Jersey’s legislature kicking off the process to delay its legislative redistricting process from 2021 to 2023.

An altered schedule has led the Census Bureau to ask Congress for an extension that could result in delivering the data needed to draw state legislative maps as late as next July, about a month after New Jersey’s planned primary date.

On Thursday, the state Assembly's Judiciary Committee voted 4-2 to advance a measure that would delay its mapmaking process to 2023, with Democrats arguing that would give the state's normal redistricting process enough time to come up with a fair map for legislative seats.

The measure’s sponsor, Democratic Assemblyman John McKeon, argued that all of the state’s options are “bad for democracy,” and would stifle public input. Without a change, he argued the current timeframe would result in a 2021 primary less than two weeks before the general legislative election.

“I'm sure all of you would agree that that would be chaos. Not palatable for the democratic process, and unfortunately this is just one other thing that's a fallout from life that's no longer usual. It's only from COVID,” McKeon said.