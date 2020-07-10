Chief justice leads Supreme Court through tempered term

The Supreme Court emerged from its term Thursday as a steadying force for a country deeply split along partisan lines and rocked by a pandemic, with conservative Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr.’s fingerprints on almost all the moves.

That wasn’t expected. The question at the beginning of the term in October was just how far the court would move in a conservative direction, with President Donald Trump’s two appointees and some potentially blockbuster cases on contentious issues such as abortion, immigration, LGBT discrimination and the president himself.

Then the House in December made Trump only the third president to be impeached. Roberts presided over Trump’s acquittal in February during a monthlong Senate trial. Then, just weeks later, the novel coronavirus closed up the Supreme Court building along with most of the country.

In late May, as the court finalized many of its most high-profile rulings, the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer sparked weeks of civil rights protests that intensified the rhetoric around the reelection bid of a historically unpopular president.

By the last decision on Thursday, the court had avoided some of the biggest blockbuster rulings that some had predicted.