Milley: We need a clear distinction between police and military

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff on Thursday stressed the importance of a "visual distinction" between members of the police and the military, an issue that has surfaced anew during recent protests.

“You want a clear definition between that which is military, and that which is police in my view,” Gen. Mark Milley told the House Armed Services Committee.

He referred to camouflage uniforms giving local and state police officers the appearance of military.

“When you start introducing the military you’re talking about a different level of effort there,” continued Milley.

He spoke at a hearing that examined the Department of Defense's role in recent protests.