House spending bill barring funds for border wall advances

House appropriators approved a $115.5 billion Military Construction-VA spending bill Thursday on a 30-20 vote, with Texas Republican Will Hurd joining Democrats to advance the legislation to the floor.

The rest of the panel’s Republicans opposed Democrats’ decision to add $12.5 billion in emergency spending to the annual funding bill for veterans’ health care. GOP lawmakers also objected to language that would block military construction funds from going to installations named after Confederate officers unless the names are first changed.

Hurd, the only Black Republican lawmaker in the House, is retiring after finishing the current term, his third.

The sole GOP amendment, offered by Maryland Rep. Andy Harris, would have removed language in the bill that bars President Donald Trump from diverting military construction funds to the border wall project as his administration has sought to do since early 2019. The amendment was rejected on a 13-19 vote.

Harris argued that more barriers along the U.S. border with Mexico would help to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and reduce opioid addiction throughout the country.