House Defense spending report shows bad blood with Pentagon

A House panel report accompanying the latest Pentagon spending bill reveals enormous ill will between defense appropriators and the department they fund.

The “contravention of the constitutional authority of the United States Congress has now become habitual,” the House Defense Appropriations Subcommittee report, obtained by CQ Roll Call, said. “The Committee finds this to be both unacceptable and unsustainable.”

Even considering that the panel is majority Democrat and the administration is led by a Republican, the appropriators' blistering language is highly unusual. And it underscores the contempt that has been simmering since the Trump administration tapped appropriated military construction dollars to pay for the president's desired, and highly controversial, border wall.

The harsh verbiage is one of several elements of the report that were only hinted at in the bill and a committee summary, both of which were made public earlier this week.

The measure also withholds scores of millions of dollars for acquisition programs where costs are soaring, including initiatives to build new Air Force hypersonic missiles and rockets for launching satellites.