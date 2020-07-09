Don’t let the COVID-19 crisis delay reforms to our organ transplant system

In the COVID-19 crisis, there is a community that is particularly at risk: people who are on dialysis because their kidneys have ceased to function. There are nearly 500,000 Americans on dialysis today, who represent one of the most vulnerable populations in the country. Many of them are languishing in dialysis centers because we fail to recover thousands of kidneys each year that could get these patients a lifesaving organ transplant.

Kidney disease affects an estimated 37 million Americans, with African Americans three times more likely to suffer from end-stage renal disease than white Americans. So, like far too many people across the country, I’ve seen firsthand the toll kidney failure can take, and have lost people I love to it.

My mentor, Bill Lynch, was the deputy mayor of New York City and a legendary organizer who advised Nelson Mandela on South Africa’s transition from apartheid. I used to sit with him in his house in Harlem while he did dialysis, regaled me with stories and imparted his wisdom — all until he passed away from kidney complications in 2013.

Bill may have been special, but nothing about his case was unique; tragically, 13 Americans die each day waiting for a kidney transplant.

But what’s most heartbreaking is that this loss is often needless. Research shows that our organ donation system fails to recover as many as 17,000 transplantable kidneys every year from deceased organ donors — as well as 11,000 hearts, lungs, livers and pancreases.