It’s a hard time to be a parent in America. It’s scary. How do you raise a child safely during a global pandemic? Joyfully in a country with racial unrest and injustice? And just plain responsibly if schools have to close at some point next year but work for moms and dads still has to get done?

Those are the questions that have preoccupied American parents with school scheduled to start in less than a month in some districts, but no clear national message over the summer about how schools can reopen safely in the fall, or even if they should.

In Fairfax County, Virginia, administrators have announced that students will have a choice between two days on campus or all-remote learning. New York City schools will reopen in September, but they haven’t announced specifics yet, other than that it probably won’t include children at school five days a week. Suburban schools in Georgia will open two weeks later than planned, and will ask parents to choose between online and in-person school.

Parents have been told these plans could change. Schools may send children early on some days, or home for two weeks, if they, their teacher or a fellow student tests positive for the coronavirus. The future is unknown because the virus is unknown — but the anxiety it’s creating for parents is real.

That anxiety, along with Mount Rushmore, was the backdrop on July 3 when President Donald Trump delivered his first message in months to parents about schools in America.