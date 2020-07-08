Supreme Court upholds Trump administration birth control rules

The Supreme Court in a 7-2 decision upheld two Trump administration rules that would expand the types of employers that could be exempt from covering contraception under their health plans.

The two controversial rules issued by the departments of Health and Human Services, Labor and Treasury have never taken effect. They would expand religious and moral exemptions to the 2010 Affordable Care Act's requirement that employee health plans cover birth control.

The consolidated cases of Trump v. Pennsylvania and Little Sisters of the Poor v. Pennsylvania are the first to tackle the ongoing issue of the breadth of the health law's contraceptive coverage since the retirement of Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, who was viewed as a swing vote in controversial cases, and the addition of two Trump picks, Justices Neil M. Gorsuch and Brett M. Kavanaugh.

The health care law requires that most health plans cover birth control at no cost to patients. The cases were brought by groups who argued the rule was essential to protecting religious liberty under a 1993 law known as the Religious Restoration Freedom Act of 1993 or RFRA.

"The only question we face today is what the plain language of the statute authorizes. And the plain language of the statute clearly allows the Departments to create the preventive care standards as well as the religious and moral exemptions," said the majority opinion, written by Justice Clarence Thomas.