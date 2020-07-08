Layoff threats scare Senate food workers, but most spared until September

After shifts serving food to Capitol Police, senators and a sparse number of staffers, Senate food service workers were told early last week to anticipate widespread layoffs and were quietly advised to register for unemployment insurance.

A deal was eventually struck to keep workers on the job a bit longer, but not before panic and confusion arose among the front-line workers tasked with feeding Congress during the coronavirus pandemic.

Senate workers, employed by contractor Restaurant Associates, spoke to CQ Roll Call throughout the week as they received mixed messages about the future of their jobs preparing food for the Senate community. They spoke on background out of concerns about retaliation for speaking to the media about their fears of layoffs and concerns about accountability.

Many workers got phone calls from Restaurant Associates telling them July 2 would be their last day working in the Senate. Others were told in person when they returned to their lockers at the close of their shifts on July 1 and 2. Managers told employees they should register for unemployment insurance.

None of the Restaurant Associates employees who talked to CQ Roll Call saw any paperwork regarding terminations and said they didn’t know anyone who had official documentation.