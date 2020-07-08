Several House members have reported paying for membership dues to luxurious social clubs from their campaign coffers, expenditures the Federal Election Commission automatically deems as prohibited personal use.

Rep. Terri A. Sewell’s campaign spent more than $2,800 on dues to City Club Birmingham and $222 in similar fees to The City Club of Washington, both of which are owned by ClubCorp USA Inc.

Sewell, an Alabama Democrat, has spent just under $9,000 overall at the social club in Birmingham since 2017, which offers an Enomatic wine dispenser, upscale bar, dining and fitness facilities. Additional campaign money was spent on fundraisers and meals. The Alabama club describes itself as “the premier business and social center for the city’s professional elite.”

Representatives for Sewell did not respond to a request for comment.

Rep. Daniel Crenshaw, a Texas Republican, disclosed more than $3,200 on membership dues to ClubCorp USA Inc. since 2019. Justin Discigil, Crenshaw’s communications director, said the filings, which are required by law every quarter, were misreported.