Does Washington have ‘real people?’ Asking for some friends in Congress

When the House voted in late June to make the District of Columbia the country’s 51st state, D.C. residents were thrilled. It was the first time a D.C. statehood bill passed either chamber of Congress. Even the normally reserved Mayor Muriel Bowser couldn’t contain herself. Watching the floor vote at a local restaurant, she waved her hands in the air like an ecstatic concertgoer when the measure passed, 232-180.

But not everyone welcomed the news, particularly Senate Republicans who have pretty much declared the bill dead on arrival. They argue that the proposal is nothing more than a Democratic power grab because the partisan tilt of the District would all but guarantee Democrats two Senate seats.

And besides, D.C. doesn’t even have “real people” — at least according to Sen. Steve Daines. The Montana Republican noted during a recent news conference that D.C. statehood doesn’t have support outside of the District, “where the real people are.”

One very real person found his comments offensive.

“It’s just hard to hear that,” said Marisela Rodela, one of the owners of longtime Washington-based DC Brau Brewing Company. “We pay taxes, federal and local, just like everybody else in this country. But then as business owners being told that we’re not real people, it’s almost a double whammy.”