Duckworth doesn’t back down following Vindman retirement

Sen. Tammy Duckworth will keep her hold on over 1,100 military promotions in place despite Wednesday's announcement of the retirement of Lt. Col. Alex Vindman, a key witness in the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

The Illinois Democrat announced the hold on Thursday amid concerns that Vindman would not receive a promotion to the rank of colonel in retaliation for his testimony before the House last year.

Vindman, a former Ukraine expert to the National Security Council, was ousted from his White House job following his November testimony in which he validated many of the concerns raised by the whistleblower whose report sparked the impeachment inquiry.

Reports have suggested that Trump, who has publicly attacked Vindman, pressured the Pentagon to block Vindman's promotion.

“Through a campaign of bullying, intimidation, and retaliation, the President attempted to force LTC Vindman to choose: Between adhering to the law or pleasing a President. Vindman’s patriotism has cost him his career,” Vindman’s attorney David Pressman said in a statement Wednesday.