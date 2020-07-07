Trump notifies World Health Organization of US intent to leave

The Trump administration on Tuesday confirmed it notified the World Health Organization of its intent to formally withdraw as a member effective July 6, 2021, setting in motion the actual process.

The news follows President Donald Trump’s surprise announcement in May he was “terminating” the U.S. relationship with the organization over its response to Chinese officials blocking crucial data on the emerging coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan. Trump froze funding for the WHO in April while the administration initiated a review, calling for unspecified changes in the organization.

The U.S. is obligated to give the WHO 12 months’ notice before withdrawing, placing the actual time of withdrawal well after the presidential election this November.

A senior administration official confirmed the notice has been delivered to the United Nations secretary-general, but did not say whether the U.S. would pay its outstanding dues.

Member dues for calendar 2020 are scheduled to be paid under fiscal 2021 appropriations, setting up a potential clash between Congress and the White House if Trump refuses to sign off.