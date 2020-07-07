Back-to-school looms for kids without Wi-Fi — and Congress

When schools shut down this spring because of the coronavirus, it cut off internet access for many of the students in Pottsboro, Texas, a town of some 2,000 people which sits a little south of the Red River that serves as the border between Oklahoma and the Lone Star State.

But though Pottsboro is small, its school problem is big and may require a solution from a big institution some 1,300 miles away — the Congress of the United States.

The rural school district has about 300 students, many of whom lack broadband infrastructure and whose families can’t afford an internet connection, according to Dianne Connery, the local library director.

“The day the schools shut down it became so obvious that what we were doing was not enough, and these kids that were already behind would be further behind,” Connery said.

About 12 million children in the United States lack high-speed internet access at home, according to the Joint Economic Committee. That means many students are unable to attend classes conducted virtually. A survey of 849 students conducted in March and April by the nonprofit group Common Sense Media found that nearly half of teenagers had not participated in online learning.