The Supreme Court backed the power of states to implement the nation’s system for choosing a president, ruling Monday that states can enforce laws that require presidential electors to support the winner of the state’s popular vote.

The justices, in two unanimous opinions, rejected challenges to such laws in Colorado and Washington state from so-called 'faithless electors' in the 2016 election who faced penalties for casting their Electoral College votes for a different presidential candidate than the one who won the popular vote in their states.

Justice Elena Kagan, writing for the court, highlighted how nothing in the Constitution expressly prohibits states from taking away discretion from presidential electors.

Kagan wrote that states in the early 1900s took steps to reinforce the idea that those electors are “trusty transmitters” of election results. Washington’s law, which penalizes presidential electors who break their pledge to vote for the winner, is only another in the same vein.

“It reflects a tradition more than two centuries old,” Kagan wrote. “In that practice, electors are not free agents; they are to vote for the candidate whom the State’s voters have chosen.”