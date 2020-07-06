Groups critical of taxes, spending not opposed to PPP loans

Groups with widely different views on government tax and spending policies found common ground on one element of pandemic economics: Paycheck Protection Program loans to stave off job losses in their ranks.

Organizations from all ends of the political spectrum received loans in hopes of riding out the coronavirus storm, according to Small Business Administration data released Monday. The data shows a number of groups critical of what they deem as wasteful government spending applied and received loans through the program.

Taxpayers for Common Sense, Citizens Against Government Waste and Americans for Tax Reform Foundation received loans through the Paycheck Protection Program of between $150,000 and $350,000. The Center for Economic and Policy Research and The Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, each received between $350,000 and $1 million. The Environmental Working Group received between $1 and $2 million.

The names of all organizations and business that received amounts larger than $150,000 represent about 14 percent of the total loans, which averaged about $107,000, according to the administration. FiscalNote, parent company of CQ Roll Call, has received a loan under the Paycheck Protection Program.

The Americans for Tax Reform Foundation, whose president, anti-tax crusader Grover Norquist is also president of Americans for Tax Reform, posted identical statements saying the groups are legally and financially separate organizations.