3 things to watch in New Jersey’s primaries Tuesday

New Jersey holds congressional primaries Tuesday, facing a raft of problems with its rapid shift to nearly all-mail elections, cut-throat contests in two competitive districts, and some challenges to incumbents generating buzz.

Along with an alleged voter fraud scheme that led to four arrests in Paterson, state officials have been dealing with computer glitches, counting errors and misdelivered and destroyed ballots since the first round of local elections were held entirely by mail in May. Tuesday’s primaries aren’t expected to go any more smoothly.

Every registered Republican and Democrat was mailed a ballot, while unaffiliated voters were sent applications. In-person polling sites will be open in every municipality, but other than people with disabilities who need to vote on a machine, voters who show up in person will be given provisional ballots. Clerks have reported a glut of ballot requests and caution that counting could be slow, which means close races are unlikely to be called soon. Ballots postmarked Tuesday and received by July 14 are valid, and only after those are counted will officials start to tally the provisional ballots.

Here are three things to watch as results come in:

Democrats battle to be Van Drew’s challenger

The marquee races will both be in South Jersey, where both parties see opportunities to flip a seat.