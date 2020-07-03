The economy will not recover until the government insures pandemics

As policymakers in Washington and in state capitals wrestle with the economic devastation brought by COVID-19, some are seeking to put the cost of business losses on insurance companies. Lawmakers in some states have introduced legislation that would retroactively change insurance contracts and require insurers to cover COVID-19 losses, despite the fact that standard business interruption, or BI, insurance policies do not cover viruses or pandemics.

As a former insurance regulator and state legislator steeped in insurance issues, I am alarmed at the prospect of retroactively rewriting insurance contracts. If such drastic measures are taken, businesses and consumers will pay the price and the sanctity of legal contracts will be undermined. This would be bad public policy and devastating for our economic recovery.

Business interruption insurance covers financial losses such as lost income or operating expenses when a business cannot function because of physical damage to a commercial property. Covered perils typically include fire, hurricanes, tornadoes or damage caused by civil unrest. Every year, the insurance industry pays BI claims to rebuild American businesses destroyed by a wide array of disasters, amounting to billions in claims payments. Insurance works by spreading risk across a wide array of policyholders, which is possible because damages from covered perils, such as natural disasters, are typically limited to a specific location and have a finite duration.

The coronavirus pandemic is different. Its scale is global, and it will not end until we develop and administer a vaccine. The sheer costs of such events are too unknowable to price and too great for the private sector to shoulder. And on top of losses due to COVID-19, plaintiffs’ lawyers have seized on BI insurance litigation as a historic opportunity for personal financial gain, further increasing the cost of this crisis.

But the damage caused by retroactive BI legislation and legal profiteering does not stop with the insurance industry. Undermining insurance contracts would also undermine covered claims such as hurricanes. And with hurricane season now underway, many policyholders could endure significant hardship.