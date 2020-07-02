Senators leave for first recess since Memorial Day

Senators on Thursday left Capitol Hill for their first recess since before Memorial Day.

Even as the House and much of official Washington has had limited operations because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Senate followed through on a five-week work period in June.

There will now be a two-week recess, which had been planned in part because of the original schedule for the Democratic National Convention.

Senators are expected back at the Capitol on Monday, July 20. The chamber will only convene for brief pro-forma sessions between now and then.

Those short sessions meet the constitutional requirement for the Senate to convene and will block President Donald Trump from making recess appointments.