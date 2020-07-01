Investors want details on bonds that pay for police misconduct

As Black Lives Matter protests march on around the U.S., some investment advisers and asset managers are pushing for more disclosure on so-called judgment allocation bonds issued by cities and states to fund payouts for settlements of lawsuits against police.

Protests against police brutality sparked by George Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis in May have drawn attention to the role of municipal bonds in covering the costs of police misconduct. When governments lack the budget to pay settlements, they often turn to Wall Street to raise money with judgment allocation bonds.

The City of Los Angeles used Judgement Obligation Bond, Series 2009-A to cover $20.5 million of the $95 million paid out to settle lawsuits connected with the Rampart Police corruption scandal of the 1990s and 2000s, according to a 2018 report by the Action Center for Race and the Economy. The scandal involved members of the city’s anti-gang Rampart Division, who allegedly abused suspects.

Such bonds defray immediate costs to the government, though taxpayers end up footing the legal bill over time as the bonds are repaid with interest. They are also on the hook for fees paid to underwrite them. Banks hired by Los Angeles to underwrite 2009 and 2010 judgment obligation bonds collected more than $1 million in fees.

“This is just starting to filter into investors’ consciousness,” said Maya Philipson, a partner at wealth management firm Robasciotti & Philipson, which has studied the role bonds play in funding police lawsuit payouts for its clients. “As soon as we start giving them education, they get really up in arms about it. It’s not something they want to support."