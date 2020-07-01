House members reluctant to respond to survey about intern diversity

A new report showing an ongoing lack of diversity among House interns also shows the extent to which entrenched lawmakers are not interested in providing information about the composition of their staffs.

The report commissioned by the advocacy group Pay Our Interns, which has pushed for Congress to provide paid internship opportunities rather than the traditionally unpaid offerings, found that among responsive House offices, 64 percent of interns were white, compared with 13 percent Black, 11 percent Asian American/Pacific Islander and five percent Hispanic/Latino.

The researchers found at least one surprise.

“Interns were three times more likely than the House members to be Asian/Pacific Islander. However, Asian/Pacific Islanders are underrepresented as House members when compared to the national population,” the report said.

While the study showed interns were somewhat more diverse than members of the House themselves, there were significant methodological challenges.