Fogged glasses, Diet Coke and promises to forgo the all-nighter: An NDAA markup like no other.

The House Armed Services Committee kicked off its 60th annual markup of the Pentagon policy bill unlike any other — in the larger Ways and Means Committee room with a dais full of socially distanced, masked members and a few who tuned in remotely.

The committee’s marathon deliberations on the Pentagon policy have become an annual rite on Capitol Hill, with dozens of staff, reporters and lobbyists packing in to the Armed Services room in the Rayburn House Office Building for a brutally long debate on issues ranging from nuclear weapons to the lesser prairie chicken.

But in the year of the novel coronavirus, much of that audience stayed home, tuning in on the committee’s live stream.

“Despite the challenges of COVID-19 and its economic impacts, we still get our job done, and it’s incredibly important that we get that done,” Chairman Adam Smith, D-Wash., said in his opening remarks. “We are exercising our oversight as Congress over national security. It is enormously important that Congress does that.”

Smith wore a mask while giving his opening statement, but later removed it while talking because his glasses kept fogging up.