‘Supergrid’ and nukes: Ins and outs of Democrats’ climate plan

Eliminating or offsetting all of the U.S. economy's greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 to help avert environmental catastrophe will require an all-hands-on-deck approach, according to established science, and the exhaustive climate report House Democrats released Tuesday provides a rubric for just that.

Achieving that goal may also require significant political gains by Democrats in November, enough to take control of the House, Senate and White House to push aside Republican opposition that would prevent the ambitious agenda from being even partially realized.

The report suggests legislative and policy changes that touch virtually every corner of the economy. It emerged from a 17-month effort by the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis, which for all the ideas it included, rejected many others.

Here are three intriguing policy provisions included in the report — and three that were left out.

IN: National zero-emission vehicle standard, electric fleets.