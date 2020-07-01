Captain America nears a new ‘Starting Point’

Serious question: Who in Congress has not yet met Chris Evans?

Every time you turned around before the pandemic, it seemed like Captain America was roaming Capitol Hill.

The actor played the Marvel superhero in “Avengers: Endgame” and a string of other movies, and then kept showing up in Washington. No matter how many times he came, he set off a minor frenzy.

“It’s not every day you get to see Captain America in America’s capital,” tweeted Rep. Debbie Lesko this winter, except it felt like the opposite.

He was there in February, chatting up everyone from Sen. Chuck Grassley to Sen. Bob Menendez. He was there in January, running a gauntlet of star-struck reporters as he tried to go to the bathroom.