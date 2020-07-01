As budget blues set in, get ready for a Democratic food fight

Recent federal budget battles in Washington have been about partisan priorities that almost never align. Republicans and Democrats, simply put, agree on very little these days.

But a different kind of budget fight is brewing in 2020 because governments at every level from the feds on down, Republican and Democrat, are getting hit with a significant drop in expected revenues thanks to COVID-19 and the economic shutdown that came with it.

What mayors and governors, especially in blue states and cities, are discovering is that with no economy, you have no funding for government and the many services it provides — some necessary, some not so much. Democrats in charge of most of the country’s biggest cities for decades as well as blue-state governors notorious for their high-tax, big-spending budgets have finally run out of road to kick the can.

State and local Republican leaders will have to make difficult choices too if the economy fails to recover. But generally GOP-controlled states are in better financial condition to weather this economic storm.

The size of the projected revenue losses also put Democrats in a more precarious position politically because they will be forced to make huge cuts that will inevitably create conflict between the very groups that make up their base.