What comes after Trump — the deluge or a rational GOP?

Almost every losing presidential campaign inspires books and articles featuring disgruntled aides peddling inside stories, all built around the theme, “If only he had listened to me …”

But even though Donald Trump may be defeated in the most lopsided election since 1988, it will be hard for anyone to claim that a different strategy would have changed the outcome. Because Trump, as candidate and president, has only one speed and one approach — screaming at the top of his lungs about a phantom menace that he believes will rouse the rabble.

No matter how obsessed the president becomes with finding a more powerful epithet than “Sleepy Joe” to define Joe Biden, this is an election about Donald Trump and not “Joltin’ Joe.” As Trump hurtles from incompetence (COVID-19) to hatred (threatening demonstrators with “vicious dogs”), spewing lies and venom as he goes, Republicans should accept that their candidate will never change.