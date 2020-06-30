The National Defense Authorization Act has been enacted for 59 consecutive years, but this year the markups have been influenced by a different conversation — racism.

As one of the more liberal voices in the chamber, Rep. Jackie Speier, chairwoman of the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Military Personnel, sees a new spotlight on the progressive issues she has focused on in the past.

CQ Roll Call sat down with the California Democrat to discuss the NDAA, and how the protests over the police killing of George Floyd can influence the legislation.

[Defense discussions dominate, plus infrastructure week in the House]