‘The chair cannot answer that’ — confusion grips the Senate floor

Confusion reigned Tuesday afternoon when the Senate agreed to a unanimous consent request from Sen. Rand Paul to call up and pass a bill he introduced earlier in the day — even as other senators weren’t quite sure what exactly passed.

The Kentucky Republican called up a bill that would require the Social Security Administration and the U.S. Treasury to exchange data in an effort to reclaim coronavirus aid money sent to dead people — and stop similar future payments from happening.

A Government Accountability Office report last week revealed nearly $1.4 billion in tax rebate checks were sent to 1.1 million dead people as part of coronavirus relief efforts.

Many UCs, as they are referred to in shorthand, are procedural moves sometimes done in the middle of a Senate session to draw attention to an issue, and are typically followed by an objection from one of the other senators.