A sharply divided Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that Montana can create a tax credit program for private tuition assistance even though it would mean most money goes to religiously affiliated schools, allowing states to set up such programs even if their state constitution bans aid for churches and religious schools.

The 5-4 decision reversed a Montana Supreme Court ruling that had eliminated the entire state program based on a “no-aid” provision in the state’s constitution, which prohibits any aid to a school controlled by a “church, sect, or denomination.”

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and the four other members of the court’s conservative wing decided that ruling violated the Free Exercise Clause of the Constitution — the latest case to reshape the line where tax money can flow to religiously affiliated organizations.

The majority found the Montana “no-aid” provision as applied to this program unconstitutionally bars religious schools, and parents who wish to send their children to those schools, from public benefits solely because of the religious character.

“A State need not subsidize private education,” Roberts wrote for the majority. “But once a State decides to do so, it cannot disqualify some private schools solely because they are religious.”