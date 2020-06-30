On Russian bounties, congressional leaders are piecing together separate White House responses

Two “gang of eight” members on Tuesday seemed to offer different assessments when asked whether the group — consisting of the top four congressional leaders and the leaders of the House and Senate Intelligence committees — were briefed on intelligence that Russia offered bounties to the Taliban to kill U.S. troops.

“No,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said flatly Tuesday when asked if the group had been briefed on the matter before the New York Times and other outlets reported it this weekend.

House Intelligence Chairman Adam B. Schiff, however, indicated the group had received some bits of intelligence related to the matter while saying he couldn’t comment on specifics.

“I can say that we have been kept informed over time of Russia’s malign activities in Afghanistan,” the California Democrat said. “Whether we have been kept fully informed or not may be a different question, but we have been kept informed. And that’s probably as specific as I can be.”

Meanwhile, a small group of House Democrats who attended a White House briefing Tuesday morning on the topic said they did not really learn anything new from it.