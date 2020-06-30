NDAA: Russian support for US extremists a ‘significant risk’

Amid bipartisan concerns that Russia’s spy agency may have paid Afghan insurgents to kill U.S. troops, a new Senate report says Russian support for extremist groups in America and Europe is a major new threat.

The Senate Armed Services Committee’s fiscal 2021 defense authorization bill would require the Pentagon to report to Congress on the extent of Russian support for “racially and ethnically motivated violent extremist groups and networks in Europe and the United States” — and what can be done to counter it. The Pentagon review must be at least partly unclassified, the committee’s bill said.

The Senate panel's report called Russian backing for Western extremists a “growing national security threat."

“Russia’s continued support of such groups or networks, whether through direct support, information warfare operations to amplify and inflame ethnic and religious tensions, and tolerating their operations on Russian soil, poses a significant risk to societal stability and democratic institutions in Europe and the United States,” the committee wrote.

Senate debate underway

The requirement for a Pentagon assessment of the threat is just one of hundreds of provisions packed into the more than 1,000-page bill, which would authorize $731.3 billion in defense programs.