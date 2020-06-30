Mississippi flag bearing Confederate emblem is removed from Senate building

A Mississippi state flag has been taken down at the U.S. Capitol, following a vote by the state’s legislature to remove the Confederate battle emblem from the official flag.

“I’m here because this is history,” said Sen. Roger Wicker, who attended the small replacement “ceremony” in the Dirksen tunnel. The Mississippi Republican had called on his home state to remove the Confederate iconography five years ago. But it took nationwide protests over racial injustice to create the political pressure necessary to get it done.

Staffers from the Architect of the Capitol waited until Gov. Tate Reeves signed the removal bill at 5 p.m. before they hoisted its replacement.

“Do we have a flag?” Wicker asked them.

“Five more minutes of sewing,” an employee replied.