House to vote Wednesday on massive infrastructure bill

The House will cut short its work week and vote Wednesday on a $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill that Democrats hail as transformative and Republicans dismiss as doomed.

The House had originally scheduled votes for Thursday, but late Tuesday House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, D-Md., sent the announcement: They’d wrap up one day earlier.

That means they’ll finish up work on a bill that includes, among other things, authorizations of $494 billion on surface transportation projects, more than $100 billion to upgrade schools in impoverished districts, $10 billion for child care facilities, $100 billion for housing infrastructure and $100 billion for expanding broadband access.

On Tuesday, the House approved three separate en bloc amendment packages, primarily consisting of Democratic amendments, that would do everything from creating a pilot program to detecting COVID-19 in wastewater to authorizing $20 billion over five years to make public buildings more energy efficient and resilient.

The overall bill would permanently reinstate Build America Bonds, taxable bonds created in the 2009 stimulus law, that allow the federal government to pay subsidies to state and local issuers so they can offer more attractive interest rates.