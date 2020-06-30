Fauci warns US needs to reverse COVID-19 trends

The nation’s top infectious disease specialist warned Tuesday that the United States could see up to 100,000 new cases per day of the virus that causes COVID-19 if the nation does not take steps to control the pandemic.

Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee that he’s concerned the number of new cases per day could rise from the current rate of about 40,000 new cases a day.

“I would not be surprised if we go up to 100,000 a day if this does not turn around,” Fauci said.

Tuesday’s hearing came as the administration has been grappling with cases rising in 35 states, according to a tally by The New York Times. Officials in a handful of states have paused their efforts to reopen with cases increasing.

Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, testified that hospitalizations are rising in 12 states and that the daily death rate is increasing in Arizona.