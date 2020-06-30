Facebook bans, removes hundreds of far-right “boogaloo” groups

Facebook said Tuesday it was banning and removing 220 accounts from its platform as well as dozens of accounts from Instagram that are part of a loose, “violent U.S.-based anti-government network” that calls itself the boogaloo movement.

The company said it had removed 95 Instagram accounts, 28 pages and 106 groups that currently are part of the network. Another 400 groups and 100 other pages on Facebook also were removed for violating the company’s policies on dangerous and violent content, the company said.

“This network appears to be based across various locations” in the United States, “and the people within it engage with one another on our platform,” Facebook said in a blog post. “It is actively promoting violence against civilians, law enforcement and government officials and institutions. Members of this network seek to recruit others within the broader boogaloo movement, sharing the same content online and adopting the same offline appearance as others in the movement to do so.”

The network of groups and individuals falls under Facebook’s designation of dangerous individuals and organizations policy, the company said. Facebook also owns Instagram and WhatsApp.

Facebook said it had been tracking activities of such groups since 2012 and had been “closely following its development” since 2019. It noted that some of the participants in a January gun-rights rally in Richmond, Va., “wore the outfit now typical for boogaloo adherents and we have since tracked the movement’s expansion as participants engage at various protests and rallies across the country.”